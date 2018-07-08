Suns' Devin Booker: Reaches max deal with Phoenix
Booker finalized a five-year, $158 million max contract extension with the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Reports surfaced earlier in the week that the Suns and the 21-year-old were working toward a long-term pact, and it didn't take long before the details were formally worked out. Since entering the NBA in 2015, Booker has emerged as one of the elite shooting guards in the league, despite lacking the luxury of playing alongside premier playmakers. During his third NBA campaign in 2017-18, Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...