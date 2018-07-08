Suns' Devin Booker: Reaches max deal with Phoenix

Booker finalized a five-year, $158 million max contract extension with the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week that the Suns and the 21-year-old were working toward a long-term pact, and it didn't take long before the details were formally worked out. Since entering the NBA in 2015, Booker has emerged as one of the elite shooting guards in the league, despite lacking the luxury of playing alongside premier playmakers. During his third NBA campaign in 2017-18, Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range.