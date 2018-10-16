Suns' Devin Booker: Ready for opener

Coach Igor Kokoskov reiterated that Booker will be ready for Wednesday's season opener against Dallas, AZCentral.com reports.

This isn't breaking news, as the Suns announced Monday that Booker will be available, but Kokoskov left no doubt when asked about his star guard's health. "Devin's going to play on Wednesday," Kokoskov said. "There's no secret. He's ready. He's playing. He's excited." That should eliminate any remaining shred of doubt regarding Booker's injury situation, but it's still a bit unclear how, exactly, Booker will be used. The Suns still don't have a true NBA-caliber point guard on the roster, so the expectation is that Booker may fill that role for the time being, as he did for parts of last season.