Suns' Devin Booker: Record-setting performance in Three-Point Challenge
Booker set a new record with 28 of a possible 34 points in the final round to win Saturday's JBL Three-Point Challenge.
After warming up with a score of 19 in the opening round, Booker was lights out in the finals to beat Klay Thompson and Tobias Harris. The Suns star sank 20 of 25 balls in the final, tying the record held by Craig Hodges and Jason Kapono, while his 28 points topped the previous record of 27 shared by Thompson and Steph Curry. Booker has battled some injuries this season, but he headed into the All-Star break healthy, averaging 24.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers per game -- all career highs.
