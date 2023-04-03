Booker chipped in 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 win over Oklahoma City.

Booker found his teammates often in Sunday night's win, logging double-digit assists for the fourth time this season. His scoring output has clearly taken a hit since Kevin Durant arrived in Phoenix, but the 26-year-old guard is still scoring 20-plus on a nightly basis. The bigger concern might be his recent outside shooting slump. Over his last seven contests, Booker's only gone 9-for-32 from beyond the arc.