Suns' Devin Booker: Records second 10-assist game of season
Booker dropped in 31 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in addition to 10 assists and three rebounds across 41 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets.
Booker received his second straight start at point guard in this one and very much looked the part, reaching double-digit assists for the second time this season. His shooting volume didn't suffer in the slightest despite his increased facilitating duties, and he broke out after a mini three-game slump in which he averaged 15 points per game on 26 percent shooting. Already a top-notch fantasy asset, Booker's value could soar to even greater heights if he continues to hand out assists at this rate.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ejected in third quarter Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Fills box score in win over Nuggets•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for game-high 43 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ragged shooting night in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 21 points Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...