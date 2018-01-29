Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Records second 10-assist game of season

Booker dropped in 31 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in addition to 10 assists and three rebounds across 41 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets.

Booker received his second straight start at point guard in this one and very much looked the part, reaching double-digit assists for the second time this season. His shooting volume didn't suffer in the slightest despite his increased facilitating duties, and he broke out after a mini three-game slump in which he averaged 15 points per game on 26 percent shooting. Already a top-notch fantasy asset, Booker's value could soar to even greater heights if he continues to hand out assists at this rate.

