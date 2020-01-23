Suns' Devin Booker: Reduced role in blowout
Booker added 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during the Suns' 112-87 Wednesday night loss to the Pacers.
Booker played just two minutes in the fourth quarter with the Pacers in complete control. This is likely a blip on the radar during what is a scorching month for Booker (32.4 PPG). The Spurs and Suns will meet for the second time this week on Thursday. Booker lit up San Antonio for 37 points on Monday, likely making him a popular DFS play.
