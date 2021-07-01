Booker finished with 22 points (10-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 victory over the Clippers.

Booker continues to struggle from the floor but his mere presence on the offensive end appears to be enough at this point. The threat he poses typically results in the opposition having to send their primary defender across, leaving his teammates free to do the heavy lifting. Now in the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years, the Suns will be hoping Booker can find his rhythm, subsequently alleviating some of the pressure on those around him.