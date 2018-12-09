Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Monday
Booker (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a left hamstring strain. The guard was able to do some recovery work during Sunday's practice, though he still remains without a timetable for his return. Booker's next chance to take the court will come Tuesday against the Spurs.
