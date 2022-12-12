Booker (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Booker missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Pelicans due to left hamstring soreness, and he'll be unavailable once again Tuesday. Landry Shamet, Damion Lee and Dario Saric are candidates to see increased playing time against Houston.
