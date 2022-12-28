Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Booker returned to the court for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Nuggets, but he played just four minutes prior to aggravating his groin injury. He's returned to Phoenix as the Suns continue their road trip, so he'll be sidelined for the fifth time in the last six games. The Suns don't return home until Jan. 6, and it's unclear whether Booker will be able to return to action before then.