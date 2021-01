Booker (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

It has been confirmed that Booker will miss a second straight contest due to his lingering hamstring injury. Expect Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson to continue to see increase run versus the Thunder on Wednesday. Booker's timeline remains uncertain at the moment, but he'll likely be deemed a game-time call for the later game of the Suns' upcoming back-to-back Thursday against Golden State.