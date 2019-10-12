Suns' Devin Booker: Resting Saturday

Booker will rest for Saturday's preseason action against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Suns will look to keep Booker as fresh as possible for the regular season. Across his first two preseason games, Booker averaged 29.1 fantasy points in 22.2 minutes.

