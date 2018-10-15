Suns' Devin Booker: Resumes 5-on-5 work

Booker (hand) was cleared Saturday to take contact in 5-on-5 practices, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "He looked good," coach Igor Kokoskov said. "As we all know, on any level that you play, when you're recovering from something, an injury, there's some kind of hesitation when it comes to the contact, but I don't see that in Book."

Booker was handed a six-week recovery timeline when he underwent surgery on his right hand Sept. 10, but the 22-year-old is hopeful to beat that timetable by about a week and suit up for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks. Considering Booker has remained ahead of schedule through all steps of the rehab process thus far, he seems poised to achieve that goal, though it's unclear where he stands from a conditioning standpoint. With that in mind, it's uncertain that he'll take on his usual minutes load once he's ultimately cleared for game action, though it shouldn't be long before he's in optimal shape. Perhaps more so than potentially missing time to begin the season, the more significant consequence of Booker's injury is that it has prevented him from getting his feet wet at point guard in exhibition play. Booker is expected to open the season at his normal position at shooting guard, but with no established floor generals currently on the roster aside from 38-year-old Jamal Crawford, the Suns could eventually lean more heavily on Booker in more of a playmaking role.