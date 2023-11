Booker (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Booker has missed the last five games due to a right calf strain, but he had been listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup. Bradley Beal (back) and Kevin Durant will also be available, marking the first time this season that all three players have been active at the same time. However, it's possible Booker faces a minutes restriction Wednesday following his absence.