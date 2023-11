Booker (calf) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus Minnesota, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker's return from a five-game absence is a huge cause for celebration for Phoenix and fantasy managers alike. It's unclear how closely Booker's workload will be monitored, but he'll suit up alongside Bradley Beal (back) and Kevin Durant on Wednesday for the first time in a battle versus the rising Timberwolves.