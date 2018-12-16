Suns' Devin Booker: Returns from injury, scores 28

Booker posted 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Booker looked excellent after a six-game absence, as the Suns locked in their first two-game win streak since 2017. Phoenix lost five of six games without Booker, who is the unquestioned leader of the team in his fourth season. He was averaging 23.5 points and 6.7 assists prior to his injury, and he should return to form moving forward.