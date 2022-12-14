Booker (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker missed his first game of the season Tuesday due to left hamstring soreness. While Wednesday's practice session was considered to be a light workout, Booker's participation is a good sign for his status ahead of Thursday's game against the Clippers.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Sidelined versus Pelicans•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Day-to-day with hamstring tightness•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Another rough night from field•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores season-low 11 points•