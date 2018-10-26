Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out for Saturday
Booker (hamstring) won't play Saturday against Memphis, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker continues to deal with a hamstring strain suffered in Wednesday's contest, so the Suns will play it safe by holding their star out at least until their next game. Josh Jackson and Jamal Crawford are both strong candidates to see an increased role while Booker is recovering.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Game-time decision for Saturday's contest•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Strained left hamstring•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Heats up in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scoring explosion in opener•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Starting season opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times