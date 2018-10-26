Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out for Saturday

Booker (hamstring) won't play Saturday against Memphis, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker continues to deal with a hamstring strain suffered in Wednesday's contest, so the Suns will play it safe by holding their star out at least until their next game. Josh Jackson and Jamal Crawford are both strong candidates to see an increased role while Booker is recovering.

More News
Our Latest Stories