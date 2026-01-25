Booker (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This isn't surprising considering that Booker was spotted leaving the arena on crutches following Friday's loss to the Hawks, and it wouldn't be shocking to see this turn into a multi-game absence for him. Grayson Allen, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin will see a boost while Booker is sidelined. For now, Booker should be considered highly questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets.