Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition

Booker is dealing with a right knee bruise/hyperextension and will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.

The exact severity of the injury still remains uncertain, but it is a bit concerning with the regular season starting in exactly a week. Booker will be held out Wednesday and it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately missed the preseason finale against the Brisbane Bullets on Friday as well, though nothing official has been reported on that. With Booker out, Troy Daniels will pick up the start in his place and should see a larger workload.