Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition
Booker is dealing with a right knee bruise/hyperextension and will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.
The exact severity of the injury still remains uncertain, but it is a bit concerning with the regular season starting in exactly a week. Booker will be held out Wednesday and it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately missed the preseason finale against the Brisbane Bullets on Friday as well, though nothing official has been reported on that. With Booker out, Troy Daniels will pick up the start in his place and should see a larger workload.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Gets hot from field Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 19 points in 19 minutes during preseason opener•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Out Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Goes for game-high 37 points vs. OKC•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Tallies 27 points in Sunday loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Pours in 31 points Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...