Booker (calf) will not play in Friday's game against the Lakers.
No surprise here, as Booker remains without a timetable to return. We continue to hear from the Suns that Booker is making good progress, but it's clear that they intend to take every precaution. Booker's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Still without clear return timeline•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Out Sunday with calf strain•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Out Saturday, could be back Sunday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Listed as questionable•