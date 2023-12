Booker (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday after he played through a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's 112-105 loss to Toronto. With Bradley Beal (back) also out, Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin should receive extended minutes out of the backcourt. Booker's next chance to play will come during Saturday's matchup with Memphis.