Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Friday

Booker (hand) is out for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker was a game-time call, wanting to go through warmups before making a decision on his availability. However, it appears he's still in too much pain to take the floor, and will be sidelined for a third straight tilt. In his stead, Troy Daniels, Josh Jackson and Shaquille Harrison are candidates to see expanded roles. Booker's next chance to take the floor will arrive Saturday against Orlando.