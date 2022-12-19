Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker is coming off a season-high 58 points, but he'll sit out the first half a back-to-back set Monday with groin soreness. The superstar's absence is hopefully precautionary, as he recently sat out back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury, but the severity of his current issue remains unclear. Landry Shamet figures to enter the starting lineup in Booker's place, but Damion Lee is also a candidate for increased minutes off the bench.