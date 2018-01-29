Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Monday
Booker (rib) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker is reportedly dealing with a bruised rib, but is expected to get an X-ray in the near future to confirm that nothing more serious is at hand. That said, he'll sit out Monday's contest either way, which should mean added minutes for the likes of Isaiah Canaan, Tyler Ulis and Josh Jackson. Until the results of the X-ray come back, Booker can also be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Exits late Sunday with injury•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Records second 10-assist game of season•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ejected in third quarter Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Fills box score in win over Nuggets•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for game-high 43 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...