Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Monday

Booker (rib) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker is reportedly dealing with a bruised rib, but is expected to get an X-ray in the near future to confirm that nothing more serious is at hand. That said, he'll sit out Monday's contest either way, which should mean added minutes for the likes of Isaiah Canaan, Tyler Ulis and Josh Jackson. Until the results of the X-ray come back, Booker can also be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's game against the Hornets.