Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Saturday
Booker (triceps) is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
As expected, Booker won't play Saturday considering he's unable to extend his left arm properly. As a result, Troy Daniels, Davon Reed and Shaquille Harrison are all strong candidates to see expanded roles, especially with Josh Jackson (knee) and T.J. Warren (back) out.
