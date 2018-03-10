Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Saturday

Booker (triceps) is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, Booker won't play Saturday considering he's unable to extend his left arm properly. As a result, Troy Daniels, Davon Reed and Shaquille Harrison are all strong candidates to see expanded roles, especially with Josh Jackson (knee) and T.J. Warren (back) out.

