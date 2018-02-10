Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Saturday

Booker (hip) is out for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though Booker was officially listed as questionable, some reports were indicating he was closer to doubtful, so this news doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Newly-acquired point guard Elfrid Payton will likely absorb many of Booker's minutes, as well as Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels.