Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Sunday

Booker (hand) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Booker will not play Sunday and there doesn't appear to be much of a chance of him returning for the team's season finale in Dallas. Booker is on track to end the season with 12 straight absences and will have played a career-low 54 games this year.

