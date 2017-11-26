Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Sunday
Booker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Booker carried a questionable designation into Sunday, and while he hoped to play after receiving treatment in the morning, the shooting guard has been ruled out with an inflamed big toe. It will be the first absence of the season for Booker, who's averaging nearly 23 points per game in the month of November. In his absence, expect some combination of T.J. Warren, Josh Jackson, Derrick Jones and Troy Daniels to pick up most of his vacated minutes.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Sunday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Sends game into overtime Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 33 in Friday's win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Not on injury report despite illness•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Sets season-high once again•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Season-high scoring total in win•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...