Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Sunday

Booker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

Booker carried a questionable designation into Sunday, and while he hoped to play after receiving treatment in the morning, the shooting guard has been ruled out with an inflamed big toe. It will be the first absence of the season for Booker, who's averaging nearly 23 points per game in the month of November. In his absence, expect some combination of T.J. Warren, Josh Jackson, Derrick Jones and Troy Daniels to pick up most of his vacated minutes.