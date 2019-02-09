Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out vs. Warriors

Booker (hamstring) won't play Friday against Golden State, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Suns will hold Booker out of Friday's matchup likely as a precaution, but his absence will open up the floor for Tyler Johnson to see more playing time in his team debut. Booker's next opportunity to return will come Sunday in Sacramento.

