Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Wednesday
Booker (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
As expected, Booker will be held out for the second straight night as he continues to deal with back spasms. It's unclear what kind of recovery timetable Booker is facing, but his next chance to return will be when the team returns home Saturday to play the Nuggets. Josh Jackson, who played 31 minutes in Tuesday's victory over the Kings, will get the start in Booker's absence once again.
