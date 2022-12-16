Booker closed Thursday's 111-95 victory over the Clippers with 14 points (6-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Booker picked a perfect game in which to return, required to do the bare minimum as the Suns easily accounted for an undermanned Clippers. While the shooting was predictably off, the fact he played 35 minutes points to him being fully recovered from his recent hamstring injury. His next chance to impress will come in what should be a classic encounter against the Pelicans on Saturday.