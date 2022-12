Booker (groin) said he'll play in Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Nuggets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has missed the last three games due to a groin injury but will be able to play through the issue Sunday. He posted 58 points, six rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes during his last appearance, which came Dec. 17 against the Pelicans, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him play a prominent role during the Suns' Christmas Day matchup.