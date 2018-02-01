Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 15 in Wednesday's win
Booker scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 win over the Mavericks.
After missing Monday's game due to sore ribs, Booker was back in action but didn't quite look like his usual self, committing five turnovers and four fouls to go along with the missed shots. He still wrapped up the month of January averaging 23.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 13 games, and as the focal point of a young Suns offense he should be in line for a big finish to the season if he can avoid further injuries.
