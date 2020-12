Booker had 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal during Wednesday's 112-107 preseason loss versus the Lakers.

After blanking in the assists category Monday, Booker recorded seven through just three quarters against Los Angeles. Meanwhile, he will now head into Phoenix's final preseason game on Friday with an average of 19.7 points and a 48.8 shot percentage.