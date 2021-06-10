Booker had 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

Booker was one of six Suns players in double figures, and while his 18 points led the way, Phoenix didn't necessarily did its star to do much heavy lifting. Chris Paul handed out 15 assists to go with his 17 points, and the Suns drilled 18 three-pointers as a team while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Fantasy-wise, it was somewhat of a letdown game for Booker, though his relatively low scoring output was a product of the game already reaching blowout status in the third quarter.