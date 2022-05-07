Booker produced 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 103-94 loss to Dallas.

Booker failed to reach the 20-point mark just for the second time in the current playoff run, and both instances have come over his last four games once he recovered from the injury that sidelined him for three games in the previous series against the Pelicans. The star guard is averaging 23.3 points per game in the playoffs, however, and he should remain one of Phoenix's top scoring threats as the postseason progresses.