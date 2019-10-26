Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 18 points in loss
Booker had 18 points (6-21 FG, 1-8 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block during Phoenix's 107-108 loss at Denver on Friday.
Booker currently averages 20 points per game after his first two games of the season, but he has struggled from the field so far -- hitting just 42.1 percent of his shots and 25 percent of his long-range balls. Up next there's a tougher game for him, as Phoenix will take on the Clippers this Saturday.
