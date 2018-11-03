Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 18 points in return from injury
Booker had 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to Toronto.
Booker made his return after missing three games with a hamstring injury, scoring 18 points but attempting 20 field-goals to get there. The Raptors have a knack of slowing down opposing offenses and Booker was a victim here. The positive is that he was able to chip in across the board and played 35 minutes. The playing time indicates the hamstring is ok and barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go Sunday against the Grizzlies.
