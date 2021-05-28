Booker had 19 points (6-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds before being ejected late in Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Lakers.

The game was decided by the time Booker was kicked out for a flagrant-2 foul on Dennis Schroder, but it put a cap on a frustrating night for the star guard. Booker was unable to find a groove as a shooter, and while he worked his way to the line seven times, he was responsible for four of the Suns' 17 turnovers. It's possible Booker could face additional discipline from the league, but a suspension seems highly unlikely.