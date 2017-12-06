Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 19 points before groin injury

Booker (groin) scored 19 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 10-12 FT) to go with five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.

A night after scoring a season-high 46 points, Booker recovered from a 0-for-7 performance for five points in the first half. In the second half, the Phoenix guard shot 3-for-8 to push his final total to 19 points. However, Booker left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. Before Tuesday, Booker was averaging 34.7 points in a stellar four game stretch. As a consolation, Booker filled out his stat line with a healthy amount of rebound and assists to offset his sub par shooting performance. The severity of Booker's injury has yet to be determined and bears watching for owners in the coming days.