Booker closed Thursday's 116-113 victory over the Magic with 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

Booker was far from being at his best Thursday, as he failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time since the All-Star break, and just for the 11th time this season. The star guard is averaging 31.0 points per game since the break, however, so there's a strong chance this was nothing but a bump on the road for one of the best pure scorers in the league.