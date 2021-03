Booker had 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a block in Saturday's loss to Indiana.

Booker was dealing with a minor knee issue coming in, but he played 37 minutes -- his most since Feb. 10 -- and didn't appear to be limited. Even so, the All-Star struggled for the most part, committing six turnovers and going just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. Over his last six games, Booker is a combined 7-of-28 from downtown.