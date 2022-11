Booker finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-95 victory over the Knicks.

After struggling in the first half, Booker came alive in the third quarter and scored 11 of his 20 points. His five made three-pointers tied his most in a game this year. Through 16 games, he's averaging a career-best 27.6 points per game while making 38.2 percent of his three-point shots.