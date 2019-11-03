Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 21 points
Booker had 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and five turnovers during Phoenix's 114-105 win at Memphis on Saturday.
Booker has established himself as Phoenix's primary scoring option and extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to four games. He will remain on that role ahead of a tough contest Monday against Philadelphia, a team that ranks fourth in points allowed per game this season.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.