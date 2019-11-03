Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 21 points

Booker had 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and five turnovers during Phoenix's 114-105 win at Memphis on Saturday.

Booker has established himself as Phoenix's primary scoring option and extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to four games. He will remain on that role ahead of a tough contest Monday against Philadelphia, a team that ranks fourth in points allowed per game this season.