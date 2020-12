Booker had 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's 106-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Booker started off hot by scoring 11 points in the first quarter before slowing down. Though the All-Star led Phoenix in points, his eight turnovers were more than those for any four of his teammates combined. Booker will hope to put in a more consistent performance at Sacramento on Saturday.