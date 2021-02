Booker put up 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven assists in a loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

Booker was overshadowed by a big scoring effort by Chris Paul in the fourth quarter, though the former still managed to post his fourth straight effort of 20-plus points. Booker's scoring average sits near last season's mark at 24.4 points per game, but his assists have dropped to 4.4 per contest in his first campaign playing next to Paul.