Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 22 points

Booker had 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal during Phoenix's 124-108 loss against Miami on Thursday.

Booker was a bit sloppy with the ball and committed a season-high six turnovers, but other than that, the fifth-year sharpshooter continued to show why he is one of the best offensive guards in The Association. Booker has scored at least 20 points in his last six contests, and he will aim to extend that streak Sunday at home against the Nets.