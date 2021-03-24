Booker totaled 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in a 110-100 victory over Miami on Tuesday.

Booker needed only 27 minutes to get his 23 points thanks to some efficient shooting on two-point attempts. The guard has been very efficient all season, shooting a career-high 49.7 percent from the field. One factor could be the offseason acquisition of Chris Paul, as Booker has been able to spend a lot more time off the ball than he had in his first five seasons in the league. Booker is averaging 26.0 points in his first seven games since the All-Star break, and should continue to be one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA.