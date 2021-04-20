Booker scored 24 points (9-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with seven assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block across 44 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Booker paced the team with a 28 percent usage rate and 24 shots from the field. However, he struggled to convert for the fourth consecutive game, as he's shot just 31.2 percent in that span. However, he was able to deliver across the rest of the box score thanks to reaching at least 40 minutes for only the fifth time this season.